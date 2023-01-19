JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €42.05 ($45.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($63.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.10.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

