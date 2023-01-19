JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 50

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 49 to SEK 50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
