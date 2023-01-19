JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 50

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 49 to SEK 50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.