JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

