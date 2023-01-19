JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 9,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,284. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.