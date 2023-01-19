JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0235

JUST (JST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $209.06 million and $13.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00429934 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.56 or 0.30178201 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00758222 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.
