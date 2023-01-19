KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $17.24 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,638,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

