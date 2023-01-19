Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.07

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 812,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 20.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,712,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 464,349 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 29.8% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,521,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 579,338 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 255,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.