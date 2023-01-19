Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,524,187 shares.The stock last traded at $132.77 and had previously closed at $132.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

