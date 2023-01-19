Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,445,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,677,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,301 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,059,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 222,781 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

