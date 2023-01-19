Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of KLBAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 13,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.
