Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a growth of 251.0% from the December 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $2.27.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
