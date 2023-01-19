Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a growth of 251.0% from the December 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $2.27.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

