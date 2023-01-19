Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 273.5% in December

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 273.5% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KKPNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 520,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,912. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.20 ($3.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.13) to €3.60 ($3.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.86) to €3.20 ($3.48) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

