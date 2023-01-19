L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

LCAA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,673. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

