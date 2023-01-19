Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.47. 2,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,753. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average of $187.37.

