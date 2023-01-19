Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.51. 19,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,894. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

