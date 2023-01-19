Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,484.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.56. 40,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

