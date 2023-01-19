Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 29,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

