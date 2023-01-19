Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after buying an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,409. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

