Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Short Interest Up 57.4% in December

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legato Merger Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LGTO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,873. Legato Merger Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGTO. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

