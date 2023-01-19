LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 4.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 1,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,413,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA upgraded LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,334.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in LexinFintech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

