LINK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. LINK has a market capitalization of $296.75 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.06 or 0.00208781 BTC on popular exchanges.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

