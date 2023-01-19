Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.26 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.