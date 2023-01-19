Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fortis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FTS opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

