Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

PPL Stock Down 2.9 %

PPL stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

