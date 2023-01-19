Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.26 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 2.1 %

INVH opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.