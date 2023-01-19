Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

