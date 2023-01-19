Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 8,400 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after acquiring an additional 438,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

LHX opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.75 and its 200-day moving average is $225.71. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.