LogiTron Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $601.92 Million (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $186.30 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

