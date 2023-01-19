Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in December

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 950,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of LTRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.