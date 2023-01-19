Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 3.1% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 104,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,286,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 157.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

