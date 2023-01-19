Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $867.56 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

