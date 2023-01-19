Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $925.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

