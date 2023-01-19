MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $4,808.88 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

