Mammoth (MMT) Tops One Day Volume of $16,001.10

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Mammoth has a market cap of $18.11 million and $16,001.10 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00290388 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,761.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

