Manifold Finance Price Reaches $24.11 on Top Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $24.11 or 0.00116052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $1.08 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

