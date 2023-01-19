Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.35). Approximately 75,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 410,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £498.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.42.

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner bought 16,556 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £99,998.24 ($122,023.48).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

