Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.35). Approximately 75,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 410,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.39).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Marlowe Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £498.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.42.
Insider Activity
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
