Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 380 ($4.64) to GBX 280 ($3.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 329 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 244,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,645. The firm has a market cap of £832.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,566.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 735.50 ($8.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.53.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

