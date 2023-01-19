Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.00. 36,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,888. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $333.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

