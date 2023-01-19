Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$2.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. 245,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,603. Matson has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 28.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

