Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $73.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Matson traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.58. 2,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Matson Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

