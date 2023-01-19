Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $73.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Matson traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.58. 2,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
