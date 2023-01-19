McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.80. 23,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.43.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

