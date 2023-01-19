McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McKesson were worth $403,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $378.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.55 and its 200-day moving average is $362.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.