Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.91) to GBX 603 ($7.36) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -41.40%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

