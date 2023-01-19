Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

