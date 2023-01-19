Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

