Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

