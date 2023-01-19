MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Price Performance
Shares of MDM Permian stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. 71,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is 0.03. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.25.
MDM Permian Company Profile
