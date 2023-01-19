Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Medigus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. Medigus has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Get Medigus alerts:

Medigus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

About Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MDGS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.