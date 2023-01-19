Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 18.09. 73,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 16.79. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of 12.42 and a twelve month high of 21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €91.00 ($98.91) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($114.13) to €100.00 ($108.70) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($97.83) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

