Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 408.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 348,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 279,794 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 994.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

MRK opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.